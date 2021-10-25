Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
Hot Springs Police Department
Hot Springs Police need help in finding hit-and-run suspect
Friday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota and Wyoming
crime scene tape
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s leading general dissolves government in coup; PM held
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen to testify as UK scrutinizes Facebook
Progress was reported after Sen. Joe Manchin spent time at President Joe Biden's Delaware house...
AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan
This aerial photo shows a film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M. Actor Alec...
Crew member: Alec Baldwin careful with guns before fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Human-incurred carbon dioxide emissions, which result mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil...
UN: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020