SD Mines students demonstrate how fun science can be to a younger audience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines chemistry students put on a “magic” show of sorts for middle schoolers to celebrate “Mole Day.”

This is a day to celebrate chemistry and understanding the world in its most base form.

Demonstrating complex science experiments in front of the students, chemistry majors hope to show the younger generation how interesting chemistry can be.

John Papiernik, a chemistry student at SD Mines, believes making the knowledge accessible to a young age group helps get them excited about the possibility of a career in science.

“It means that we’re going to secure the future of this field. We’re going to get more people interested in using chemistry as a degree, we’re going to get more minds into the field and understand more, and more, and more. We want people to be almost out of their seats excited about chemistry,” said Papiernik.

Papiernik said he attending events like the “Mole Day” at SD Mines when he was younger contributed to him wanting to continue to learn about chemistry.

