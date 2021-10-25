More moisture on the way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds continue through the night as temperatures remain mild. Lows will be in the 40s for many, but some spots will stay near 50!

Showers will move through the area on Tuesday. During the morning hours, most of the moisture will be in northeast Wyoming. This will move into western South Dakota midday and through the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s tomorrow, so not much of an increase before the front passes through and drops temperatures. Once the front moves through, strong winds will be present with gusts up to 50 mph at times.

Showers taper off through the evening, but breezy conditions will continue through Thursday. For Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are expected with an isolated rain/snow shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s for many. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the 50s as well.

Much warmer air moves in Friday. Highs will be in the 60s for much of the area, with even a few 70s possible! Too bad this does not linger for a few days because Halloween is looking chilly! Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s and 40s across the region. By time the kiddos are out collecting candy, temperatures will likely be in the 30s. Bundle up and dress warmly!

