Monday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are 295 new cases in the state. This brings the total cases for state to 152603. There are 38 new active cases bring that number to 5,625.

179 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost 2,220 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 59 new cases, Meade County has 22 new cases, Todd County has 2 new cases, Ziebach County has 1 new case, Fall River has 2 new cases, Butte county has 4 new cases, Custer County has 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 4 new cases, Perkins County has 1 news case, Bennett County has 2 new cases, Lawrence County has 8 new cases, Haakon has 1 new case, and Jackson county has 2 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.68% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.64% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

The number of South Dakotans who have received their booster shots are as follows: 3,323 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 37,127 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

