Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A missing California woman has ties to the Cheyenne River Reservation. 36-year-old Nancy White Horse was last seen in the Santa Monica, California area and went missing in 2019.

White Horse is originally from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal lands in South Dakota. Friends and family have tried to make contact and have filed a missing person report.

Nancy White Horse is 5′7″ with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Any tips can be called into local law enforcement.

