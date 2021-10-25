A look inside Rapid City’s newest haunted attraction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On October 1st owners of Game On! in Rapid City closed their doors for two weeks to build Carnage, a twisted haunted house.

“Haunted houses is something that we’re really good at, we like to do. It’s mostly just thinking about things that make your skin crawl and making them a reality,” said one owner of Game On! Dylan Fleming.

Now, the mind behind the designs for all things sick and twisted at the attraction? Bonnie Fleming.

“Just a lot of lying in bed at night and nonstop obsessive thinking about things, a lot of looking at stuff on the internet. The words that they hate the most are, you know, I’ve been thinking or I have this idea,” said Bonnie.

She added having those ideas come to life is the most satisfying part of making the attraction, “second only to people walking through the doors and going ‘oh wow.’ Hearing the screams coming from inside and just kind of giggling to ourselves and knowing what’s coming and they’ve hardly even begun. It’s delightful,” said Bonnie.

Dylan Fleming added that the actors in the attraction play a huge part in igniting fear.

“The folks that we’ve had show up are absolutely amazing. The effort that they put in every single night is about 50% of what makes this so good,” said Dylan Fleming.

“People love to come to the haunted house and it’s a hard time to open a business like this, a community business, so it was kind of our attempt to rally the community a little bit and see how cool Game On! is,” said Bonnie Fleming.

“Making unique experiences for people is something that is huge for all of us. We want to make communities cool,” said Dylan Fleming.

