Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Pumpkin Pie Dip
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s a very simple yet decadent and delicious pumpkin pie dip that will you make you a very popular host at any party this Fall!
What you need to do is beat together one package cream cheese, softened with 2 cups confectioner’s sugar. Then add 1 cup canned pumpkin and a half cup sour cream. Beat until combined.
Finally, add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. And a half teaspoon of ginger.
Stir to combine, and serve with gingersnap cookies, sliced fruit or graham crackers.
