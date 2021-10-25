Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Pumpkin Pie Dip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s a very simple yet decadent and delicious pumpkin pie dip that will you make you a very popular host at any party this Fall!

What you need to do is beat together one package cream cheese, softened with 2 cups confectioner’s sugar. Then add 1 cup canned pumpkin and a half cup sour cream. Beat until combined.

Finally, add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. And a half teaspoon of ginger.

Stir to combine, and serve with gingersnap cookies, sliced fruit or graham crackers.

