Advertisement

Celebrating the pandemics frontline workers this week

This week, October 24th through the 30th, the nation is recognizing the pandemic’s frontline workers.
Celebrating the pandemics frontline workers this week
Celebrating the pandemics frontline workers this week(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is National Respiratory Care Week and respiratory therapists are one of the first people to assess a COVID patient, working beside the nurses.

COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease that attacks the lungs of victims and these patients are under the direct care of respiratory therapists.

The therapists continue to tackle the long-lasting COVID symptoms of their patients.

There are currently around 50 respiratory therapists at Monument Health in Rapid City. including seven travel therapists brought in to help fight the pandemic.

“We play a very important role in patient care, especially your cardiac, pulmonary patients, but a lot of people out there don’t really know what a respiratory therapist is or does, I feel like we’ve kind of been in the spotlight a little bit with this pandemic, so it’s kind of nice to get this recognition out there and what we actually do and that we are a very important role for these critical patients,” said Mindy McManigal, registered respiratory therapist, clinical specialist, and clinical educator at Monument Health.

Monument Health needs respiratory therapists, if you’re interested in applying visit Monument Health.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota
Monday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
UPDATE: Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive

Latest News

COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday
Prop gun
Shootout reenactments are popular in the Black Hills, but can be very dangerous
Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
After a fight with ulcerative colitis and prognosis of one year to live, Rachel and Ross...
Real-life “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” turn to surrogacy after beating death sentence