Celebrating the pandemics frontline workers this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is National Respiratory Care Week and respiratory therapists are one of the first people to assess a COVID patient, working beside the nurses.

COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease that attacks the lungs of victims and these patients are under the direct care of respiratory therapists.

The therapists continue to tackle the long-lasting COVID symptoms of their patients.

There are currently around 50 respiratory therapists at Monument Health in Rapid City. including seven travel therapists brought in to help fight the pandemic.

“We play a very important role in patient care, especially your cardiac, pulmonary patients, but a lot of people out there don’t really know what a respiratory therapist is or does, I feel like we’ve kind of been in the spotlight a little bit with this pandemic, so it’s kind of nice to get this recognition out there and what we actually do and that we are a very important role for these critical patients,” said Mindy McManigal, registered respiratory therapist, clinical specialist, and clinical educator at Monument Health.

Monument Health needs respiratory therapists

