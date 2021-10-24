Advertisement

Warmer Weather Tomorrow and Then More Rain On Tuesday

Rain on Tuesday
Rain on Tuesday
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:55 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly dry weather is expected across our area for today and tomorrow. We could see some light fog in the morning tomorrow, but that will clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-60s. We have another chance of rain on Tuesday, and because of the warmer temperatures this will be mostly an all rain event. Mostly clear skies are expected throughout the rest of the week.

