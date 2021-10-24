Advertisement

Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law enforcement presence at Central High School after a message indicating that students were planning to “shoot up” the school, circulated on Snapchat.(Jeffery Lindblom)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A chilling incident Friday at a Rapid City school, as police were called to a potential shooting threat.

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law enforcement presence at Central High School after a message indicating that students were planning to “shoot up” the school, circulated on Snapchat.

It was discovered by investigators that the message did not originate in Rapid City, and was instead referring to another “Central High School.”

Law enforcement in surrounding cities with a “Central High School” have been notified about the incident and are pursuing several investigations.

The RCAS assures there is no threat to the Rapid City Central High School Community, and that student safety is their top priority.

