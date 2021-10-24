Advertisement

October 23rd is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Health Department is reminding residents to properly dispose of any unused prescription pills.

Saturday is known as National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, where unused medication can be handed over at multiple locations and police stations across the state.

Unused medication lying around the house can be dangerous, especially to children. This extra medicine can also fuel drug abuse and addiction.

The last time a statewide event like this was held in 2020, over 1,600 pounds of unused medication was collected.

State Health Secretary Kim Malsom-Rysdon said in a statement that everyone in South Dakota has a role to play in ensuring that unused medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

For more details, go to AvoidOpioidSD.com

