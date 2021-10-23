Advertisement

4 charged with Rapid City murder want to be tried together, state argues otherwise

They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder ​in the shooting death of Jesus...
They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder ​in the shooting death of Jesus Vance at the South Dakota Rose Inn back in April.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One woman and three men are back in court today. They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder in the shooting death of Jesus Vance at the South Dakota Rose Inn back in April.

The issue before the judge is whether or not there will be four trials or one. Tracy Laughlin, Travis Nelson, Gilbert Reyna and William Long all want to be tried together, but the state wants to sever each case and try them individually.

The main issue is whether or not one defendant’s rights could be violated if another defendant testifies against them at a joint trial.

The state argues that Laughlin implicated everyone in her statements with police, including herself, and so to avoid any potential conflict or violation of rights it would be best to try each person individually. The state wants Laughlin tried first.

Reyna’s attorney argued that statements from all the defendants should be dropped and not admitted at trial which would also eliminate any conflicts.

Long’s attorney told the court that since all the defendants were charged together, they should be tried together. But if the cases are severed, Long wants to be tried first.

Finally, Nelson’s attorney says the law tends to favor jointly-tried cases.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly says he will review the roughly eight hours of defendants’ interviews with the police, as well as 20-pages of police narratives before deciding if he’ll sever the cases.

The state has until next Tuesday to file a formal motion to sever, and the defense has two days after that to file a response.

The Court will meet again November 1 to find out how to proceed with the trial tentatively set to start November 8.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
Authorities say the SUV took off and drove onto a dirt road. Shortly after, the 3 people inside...
Penn. Co. Special Response Team uses helicopter to track down runaway suspects
The Rushmore Mall as we know it is no more, new ownership is taking over and moving the space...
The Rushmore Mall gets a new owner and name
This is the latest in a string of crimes in the area, that officials and residents say have...
Following the most recent homicide in north Rapid, RCPD addresses a path forward

Latest News

Some of the potential projects, and those that were removed.
Vision Fund presentations come to a close, the waiting game of who gets what begins
A low vaccination rate in Wyoming’s Campbell County is causing hospitals there to overflow with...
As hospitals fill up, Monument Health urges vaccinations and boosters.
LNI
Lakota Nation Invitational returning this year, field expands to 48 teams
With the rise in deadly mass shootings across the country in recent years, the debate on who...
Both Rep. Howard and congressman Johnson appeal to their voting records in support of the Second Amendment