In U.S. House primary battle, Taffy Howard takes on Rep. Johnson about election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a year away, but the race for South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat is heating up.

Representative Dusty Johnson, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019 is being challenged in the Republican primary by state legislator Taffy Howard of Rapid City.

Johnson won his last election in 2020 with the most votes that any candidate in South Dakota has ever received.

Johnson cites his conservative record in D.C. as his strongest asset going into next year’s election.

”The reality is, no one political party has all the right answers every time, no elected official has all the right answers all the time,” Johnson said. “But I’m going to go to work for South Dakotans every day, serve the constitution, and serve our country. That’s what South Dakotan’s expect.”

Howard argues that Johnson doesn’t represent many of the values of everyday South Dakotans.

One example she cites is his position on supposed “election integrity” in the 2020 race and his vote to let Representative Liz Cheney keep her leadership role after she criticized former President Donald Trump.

Howard claims she wants elections to be more transparent to voters.

”As Americans, we deserve to have trust in the election process,” Howard said. “So, we have to review the process to ensure going forward that we can have confidence in an honest and fair election.”

After several audits and legal challenges, no major inconsistencies were found in the vote-counting process last year.

