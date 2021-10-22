Health Watch: Flu shots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -My name is Dana Darger and I’m the Director of Pharmacy with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. I’d like to talk a little bit about flu shots this year for 2021-2022. There are several types of flu shots, we have flu shots out for children all the way down to 6 months and as old as adults as we can get in to get a flu shot for. We have some that are considered high doses that will help older patients to get better immunity. We do recommend those, but if you can’t get a higher dose and you are over the age of 65 any flu shot will do. The CDC says it doesn’t matter and the most important thing is that you get a flu shot. We have flu shots in all the Monument health Clinics, most of the retail pharmacies also do flu shots on a daily basis, I don’t think any of them require an appointment. Monument Health Urgent Care providers can do a flu shot at any time that is convenient for you, if you go to your physician’s office you may need an appointment. Primetime to get a flu shot starts right about now, we suggest mid-October and have them wrapped up by the end of November. It takes 6 weeks to have immunity and we want that immunity by about the first of the year. In SD our flu season is early to mid-February and runs to April. We don’t want people to be vaccinated too early but also not too late either and to make sure you have that immunity when you need it,”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.