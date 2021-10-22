Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, October 21, Part Two

Douglas hosts Sturgis, Spearfish travel to Belle Fourche
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winless Douglas Patriots hosted the Sturgis Scoopers in their regular season finale. Plus, the Spearfish Spartans arrived in Belle Fourche Thursday with the hopes of clinching their third win of the season. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and results in a special Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.

