Friday Night Hike, October 21, Part One

Stevens-Central rivalry on display, undefeated Wall Eagles begin playoff run
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another edition of the Rapid City rivalry between Stevens and Central is in the books. Plus, the Wall Eagles impress on their home field after going undefeated in the regular season. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks it all down in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.

