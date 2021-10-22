Advertisement

Clouds move in for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will start to move into the area overnight. There could be some patchy fog in spots, especially up north. Lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday will be a bit breezy. Some gusts could range from 30-40 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are expected by the afternoon as a weak system will move through the area. A few showers are possible late Saturday afternoon in northeast Wyoming, with isolated showers possible Saturday night. A few could linger into Sunday morning as the system moves out, but skies will clear up through the afternoon Sunday, allowing for more sunshine! Temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s.

Warmer air is back Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s for many. It will be breezy Monday and that wind will continue through Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area Monday night and Tuesday, bringing the chance for some showers to the area. Highs will fall into the 50s. Partly cloudy skies are back for Wednesday and the sunshine returns Thursday.

