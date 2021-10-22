Advertisement

2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.

A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.
A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.(Source: WSVN/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.

One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The other officer was shot in the chest, leg and arm.

Neither officer received life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a car chase and crash between two people.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
Authorities say the SUV took off and drove onto a dirt road. Shortly after, the 3 people inside...
Penn. Co. Special Response Team uses helicopter to track down runaway suspects
The Rushmore Mall as we know it is no more, new ownership is taking over and moving the space...
The Rushmore Mall gets a new owner and name
South Dakota’s Thursday COVID numbers reveal more deaths and more folks getting the booster shot

Latest News

Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate
FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
‘Bosom Buddies’ actor Peter Scolari dies at age 66
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest