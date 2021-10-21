Advertisement

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:50 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some patchy fog in the low spots this morning, we’ll see lots of sunshine today with near normal temperatures.

Overall, we have a warmer and drier weather pattern in store for us into next week. A couple of minor troughs may trigger a few sprinkles Saturday night and a shower or two Tuesday. Temperatures will be above normal into next week with some days seeing 60s to near 70 degree highs.

