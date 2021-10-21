Relatively quiet weather pattern heading into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few showers are possible tonight on the plains north and east of the Black Hills. Areas of patchy fog will be possible, also. Low temperatures will not be as cold with many in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunny skies are expected for your Friday. Warmer air is on tap, too. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70° for northeast Wyoming and in the 50s to low 60s in western South Dakota. Clouds will increase on Saturday as a weak disturbance moves our way from the west coast. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the area. A few showers could move into northeast Wyoming during the later afternoon hours, but the majority of shower chances will be Saturday night for everyone. A few showers could linger into Sunday, but the chances are low. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

Warmer air returns early next week with some 60s for Monday. Clouds move in late Monday and through Tuesday. Areas of showers will be expected on Tuesday, with some snow mixing in for the higher elevations. Accumulations do not look to be much of a concern as of now. Dry weather returns for the rest of next week with temperatures returning to the 60s.

