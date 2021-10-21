Penn. Co. Special Response Team uses helicopter to track down runaway suspects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three people are in custody after law enforcement was able to take them down with the help of a helicopter.

Police pulled over an SUV this morning, just north of Rapid City.

Then, authorities say the SUV took off and drove onto a dirt road. Shortly after, the 3 people inside allegedly exited the vehicle, and ran away on foot, dropping several firearms.

Police used a helicopter to track down the three suspects, who were caught later in the afternoon.

Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Special Response Team says the footprints in the snow were helpful to investigators.

”The good thing about snow, especially if you’re in the middle of the sticks and the weeds where there are no footprints is that there are now footprints,” Harrison said. “So, we knew exactly how many people, we knew exactly what kind of shoes they were wearing. So, we set up a large perimeter with a lot of resources where our special response team went in and pinched the area down to a smaller and smaller area.”

The special response team, as well as South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, all responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.