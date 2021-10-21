Following the most recent homicide in north Rapid, RCPD addresses a path forward

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The North Rapid community is reeling yet again from a homicide at the Knollwood apartment complex Tuesday.

This is the latest in a string of crimes in the area, that officials and residents say have been occurring more frequently.

Early Tuesday morning, police were called to 120 Surfwood Drive to respond to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found one man lying injured with stab wounds, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital later that day.

This is the latest in a string of violent crimes in the north Rapid City community.

The Rapid City Police Department’s community relations specialist Tyler Read said that it’s tragic that the children in the community often witness this kind of violence.

“It’s a constant reminder that our children here are not in the safest environment to grow up in and thrive,” Read said. “It’s a drain on families.”

The recent wave of violent crime has outraged many who live in the area, and people are now demanding a better sense of security from law enforcement.

Read said that this latest incident sends a signal to the police department that even more needs to be done in the long term.

“The problem changes as we go,” Read said. “It adapts to solutions as well. So, we need to be prepared for that, and the greatest thing we can do is just restore people’s faith in a sense of community and let them feel like they can be part of the solution and part of something greater than just my household.”

Read said that although the problems are tough to fix in the short term, more community members are stepping up to address the violence.

The police department has been part of several recent neighborhood events that aim to foster a greater sense of community.

