Advertisement

Following the most recent homicide in north Rapid, RCPD addresses a path forward

This is the latest in a string of crimes in the area, that officials and residents say have...
This is the latest in a string of crimes in the area, that officials and residents say have been occurring more frequently.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The North Rapid community is reeling yet again from a homicide at the Knollwood apartment complex Tuesday.

This is the latest in a string of crimes in the area, that officials and residents say have been occurring more frequently.

Early Tuesday morning, police were called to 120 Surfwood Drive to respond to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found one man lying injured with stab wounds, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital later that day.

This is the latest in a string of violent crimes in the north Rapid City community.

The Rapid City Police Department’s community relations specialist Tyler Read said that it’s tragic that the children in the community often witness this kind of violence.

“It’s a constant reminder that our children here are not in the safest environment to grow up in and thrive,” Read said. “It’s a drain on families.”

The recent wave of violent crime has outraged many who live in the area, and people are now demanding a better sense of security from law enforcement.

Read said that this latest incident sends a signal to the police department that even more needs to be done in the long term.

“The problem changes as we go,” Read said. “It adapts to solutions as well. So, we need to be prepared for that, and the greatest thing we can do is just restore people’s faith in a sense of community and let them feel like they can be part of the solution and part of something greater than just my household.”

Read said that although the problems are tough to fix in the short term, more community members are stepping up to address the violence.

The police department has been part of several recent neighborhood events that aim to foster a greater sense of community.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
Name released in Custer fatal crash
Department of Health COVID statistics now show case numbers associated with most virulent strains
Pennington County crash leaves two dead
Douglas Ranch is The Howard Hughes Corporation's new large-scale master planned community...
The Howard Hughes Corporation® and Jerry Colangelo Announce Launch of 37,000-Acre Master Planned Community in Phoenix's West Valley

Latest News

Authorities say the SUV took off and drove onto a dirt road. Shortly after, the 3 people inside...
Penn. Co. Special Response Team uses helicopter to track down runaway suspects
The Rushmore Mall as we know it is no more, new ownership is taking over and moving the space...
The Rushmore Mall gets a new owner and name
Some of the potential projects, and those that were removed.
$64 million of requests but only $24 million of funds, who will get a slice of the Rapid City Vision Fund pie?
The Dakota Dream Coalition is extending their free college application campaign until November...
South Dakota students can apply to college for free until November 30th