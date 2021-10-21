Advertisement

Escaped Rapid City inmate back in custody

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Oct. 21, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nathaniel Buckley, 28, an inmate from a minimum-security jail who is serving a sentence for fourth-offense DUI, escaped from custody today when he walked off from the community job site where he had been working. Leaving an assignment while serving a sentence is a Class 5 felony and can punishable by up to 5 years in prison. He was placed on escape status.

According to the Rapid City Department of Corrections, Buckley has been apprehended and as of this afternoon, he is back in custody.

