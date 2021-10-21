Advertisement

Community Theatre: ‘All Together Now’ to perform at Homestake Opera House

Nov 12 - Nov 14, 2021
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The revue features 15 musical performances with music from several popular Broadway musicals performed without major sets or scripts. The show will have ensembles, solos, duets and more! It’s a small peek into the world of musicals and an opportunity to come back to the theatre after so long away!

Tickets can be purchase here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rushmore Mall as we know it is no more, new ownership is taking over and moving the space...
The Rushmore Mall gets a new owner and name
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
On Wednesday South Dakota sees more cases, deaths, vaccinations, and booster shots
Department of Health COVID statistics now show case numbers associated with most virulent strains
Authorities say the SUV took off and drove onto a dirt road. Shortly after, the 3 people inside...
Penn. Co. Special Response Team uses helicopter to track down runaway suspects

Latest News

college
South Dakota students can apply to college for free until November 30th
Mall
The Rushmore Mall gets a new owner and name
Red Ribbon
Black Hawk Elementary 5th grader wins “Drug Free Looks Like Me” billboard
Knollwood
Following the most recent homicide in north Rapid, RCPD addresses a path forward