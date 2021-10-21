Community Theatre: ‘All Together Now’ to perform at Homestake Opera House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The revue features 15 musical performances with music from several popular Broadway musicals performed without major sets or scripts. The show will have ensembles, solos, duets and more! It’s a small peek into the world of musicals and an opportunity to come back to the theatre after so long away!

Tickets can be purchase here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.