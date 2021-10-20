Warmer air gradually returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Patchy fog will develop for some overnight, mainly on the plains. With an easterly wind, some of the fog could make its way into Rapid by morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the 20z for many, with a few near 30°.

An area of clouds will pass through the area late morning through the early afternoon, but we will stay dry and pretty calm as the wind won’t be a factor. Highs are going to make it into the 50s for many, with a few near or in the 60s in northeast Wyoming. Sunny skies are on tap for Friday as highs make it into the 60s for many.

Clouds will increase on Saturday as a weak system approaches. Highs will near near 60° with a few showers possible Saturday night. Scattered clouds linger into Sunday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the 50s for many.

Warmer temperatures are back early next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies are likely Monday, while clouds return on Tuesday. An isolated shower is possible, but the chances aren’t too promising as of now.

