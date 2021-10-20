South Dakota students can apply to college for free until November 30th

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year is the campaign’s first to run longer than a week, to help South Dakota students apply to any Board of Regents universities and technical colleges without a fee. Dakota Dream Coalition kicked off this year’s campaign on Monday (October 18th).

Dakota Dream Coalition is a group of colleges and the South Dakota department of education, along with other outside partners whose mission is to provide students with college access.

With two days of the campaign in the books, the South Dakota School of Mines has already seen a spike in applicants.

”Sometimes college just feels, I think so unattainable for some students especially that might not have, that are first-generation, that might not have the same knowledge in their home, immediate home on how to apply and how to get financial aid and so this is really just supposed to make that whole process seem like a little clearer,” said Molly Moore, associate vice president for enrollment management at South Dakota School of Mines.

Learn more about South Dakota Dream coalition here.

