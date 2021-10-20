Advertisement

Snow this morning, then Clearing and Warmer Thursday through the Weekend

Rapid City Forecast
Rapid City Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Widespread wet, slushy snow will end later this morning. Total snow accumulations of 1″ to 4″ have been reported. Many roads are slushy and slick - but the storm moves east and roads should improve rapidly by this afternoon.

The rest of the week and upcoming weekend will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s this weekend.

The next chance of moisture will arrive by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
Name released in Custer fatal crash
Department of Health COVID statistics now show case numbers associated with most virulent strains
Pennington County crash leaves two dead
Douglas Ranch is The Howard Hughes Corporation's new large-scale master planned community...
The Howard Hughes Corporation® and Jerry Colangelo Announce Launch of 37,000-Acre Master Planned Community in Phoenix's West Valley

Latest News

Snow
Snow overnight could lead to a slippery morning drive
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Colder today with Rain then Snow; Clearing Wednesday
Heaviest will be in the hills
Another Round of Snow Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm Again Today, then Colder and Windy Tuesday with some Rain & Snow