Snow this morning, then Clearing and Warmer Thursday through the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Widespread wet, slushy snow will end later this morning. Total snow accumulations of 1″ to 4″ have been reported. Many roads are slushy and slick - but the storm moves east and roads should improve rapidly by this afternoon.

The rest of the week and upcoming weekend will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s this weekend.

The next chance of moisture will arrive by the middle of next week.

