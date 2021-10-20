Preservation Thursday: No Blood, No Foul

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) – Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will host a presentation by the Honorable Jeffrey Viken and Mr. Michael Trump at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC), 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Free to members and $5 for non-members. The event is wheelchair accessible. Please feel free to bring your lunch.

Much like streetball and the NBA of yesteryear, the unwritten rule, “no blood, no foul,” appears to have dictated Deadwood’s mantra toward prostitution. For over a century, Deadwood’s illegal brothels seemingly operated with impunity, unless and until blood was spilled. During this prolonged period, the brothels operated continuously on Deadwood’s Main Street having faced only three concerted efforts to shutter their doors. Mysteriously, all three of these governmental incursions were preceded by very public killings. Did these ill-fated deaths compel the constabulary into attempting to rid the town of nefarious activities inherent in such vice, or were these untimely losses merely coincident to the raids? Come and enjoy the Honorable Jeffrey Viken and Mr. Michael Trump as they present a detailed account of each tragedy so that you may decide for yourself.

Jeffrey Viken earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota in 1974 and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Dakota Law School in 1977. During the closing of the Deadwood brothels, Viken served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota. This position involved extensive trial work in the Federal District Courts in South Dakota as a federal prosecutor and civil trial attorney for the United States. He tried more than 30 criminal and civil cases on behalf of the United States. Viken briefed and/or argued 25 appeals in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He was appointed the Acting United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota in 1981. Viken is a United States District Judge for the District of South Dakota. He was appointed to the court in 2009 by President Barack Obama. Viken served as Chief Judge from 2013 for a seven-year term. Judge Viken will retire from the federal court this month. He lives in Rapid City, South Dakota, with his wife, Linda Lea Viken.

Michael Trump has served in several roles since joining National American University in 2011, to include Associate General Counsel, Dean of the College of Legal Studies, Paralegal Studies Program Director, Senior Accreditation Officer, and Academic Regulatory Counsel. Prior to joining National American University, Michael owned and operated Trump Law Office in the Northern Hills of South Dakota. He holds a BS and MA in American history and a Juris Doctorate. In 2009, in cooperation with Adams Museum & House and TDG Communications, Mr. Trump published the book “Raiding Deadwood’s Badlands: It’s Illegal History of

Prostitution and Gambling.” He makes his home with his wife and daughter in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Preservation Thursday is made possible by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau, Deadwood Mountain Grand, and the Saloon No. 10.

