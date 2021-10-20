Advertisement

Lifeways stress the importance of keeping Red Ribbon week message a year-long event

By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City School students continue celebrating Red Ribbon Week.

Lifeways in Rapid City also partners with the district to give presentations on drug abuse to not just high school and middle school students but also 4th and 5th graders.

While red ribbon week lasts just one week. Lifeways says the message of a drug-free life should be used as a reminder every week of the year.

“It is really important because we know what prevention and substance abuse prevention. The younger we get that message to them then hopefully we don’t have to provide services to them later on,”

Red Ribbon Week events continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
Name released in Custer fatal crash
Department of Health COVID statistics now show case numbers associated with most virulent strains
Pennington County crash leaves two dead
Douglas Ranch is The Howard Hughes Corporation's new large-scale master planned community...
The Howard Hughes Corporation® and Jerry Colangelo Announce Launch of 37,000-Acre Master Planned Community in Phoenix's West Valley

Latest News

Lifeways
Lifeways stresses the importance of keeping Red Ribbon week message a year long event
Marijuana
Potential recreational marijuana legislation under review for 2022 ballot
Traffic impacted in upcoming days as railroad crews repair damaged portions of crossings
Safety seminar reminds local contractors of trenching hazards
Safety seminar reminds local contractors of trenching hazards