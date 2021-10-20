Lifeways stress the importance of keeping Red Ribbon week message a year-long event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City School students continue celebrating Red Ribbon Week.

Lifeways in Rapid City also partners with the district to give presentations on drug abuse to not just high school and middle school students but also 4th and 5th graders.

While red ribbon week lasts just one week. Lifeways says the message of a drug-free life should be used as a reminder every week of the year.

“It is really important because we know what prevention and substance abuse prevention. The younger we get that message to them then hopefully we don’t have to provide services to them later on,”

Red Ribbon Week events continue throughout the week.

