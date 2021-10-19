Snow overnight could lead to a slippery morning drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain and snow showers move in overnight and will changeover to all snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for much of northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and the southern plains. Spearfish, Sturgis & Rapid City are included in the advisory. Higher elevations should expect 2″-5″ of snow, with isolated higher amounts possible. Those on the plains will likely see 1″-4″ of snow. For those in the southern plains, isolated higher amounts will be possible as a few heavy bands of snow could develop tonight.

Clouds will linger around sunrise, but will clear out from west to east through the morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the area Wednesday, but the good news is that warmer air is on the way. Highs are back in the 50s and 60s by Thursday and will stay there for much of next week. There could be a few 70s next week, too. Expect plenty of sunshine during this period.

