Advertisement

Snow overnight could lead to a slippery morning drive

Snow
Snow(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain and snow showers move in overnight and will changeover to all snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for much of northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and the southern plains. Spearfish, Sturgis & Rapid City are included in the advisory. Higher elevations should expect 2″-5″ of snow, with isolated higher amounts possible. Those on the plains will likely see 1″-4″ of snow. For those in the southern plains, isolated higher amounts will be possible as a few heavy bands of snow could develop tonight.

Clouds will linger around sunrise, but will clear out from west to east through the morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the area Wednesday, but the good news is that warmer air is on the way. Highs are back in the 50s and 60s by Thursday and will stay there for much of next week. There could be a few 70s next week, too. Expect plenty of sunshine during this period.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County crash leaves two dead
Operation harvest moon
Precious cargo touched down in Rapid City today and they need a family
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
Name released in Custer fatal crash
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again
Grocery stores are starting to see empty shelves again

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Colder today with Rain then Snow; Clearing Wednesday
Heaviest will be in the hills
Another Round of Snow Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm Again Today, then Colder and Windy Tuesday with some Rain & Snow
Dry the rest of the week
Another Chance of Rain and Snow on Tuesday