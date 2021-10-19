Department of Health COVID statistics now show case numbers associated with most virulent strains

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Data from Saturday and Sunday will be included in Tuesday’s update.

There are 739 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 151,088. The current number of active cases is 5,679.

195 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost 2203 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 171 new cases, Meade County has 25 new cases, Todd County has 31 new cases, Lawrence County has 23 new cases, Campbell County has 14 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 12 new cases, Custer County has 7 new cases, Fall River County has 4 new cases, Bennett, Lyman, and Perkins counties have 2 new cases each, and Haakon and Jones counties each have 1 new case.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.16% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.12% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

The number of South Dakotans who have received their booster shots are as follows: 2,966 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 31,464 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the following numbers that identify the variants of the virus, “should be considered an indicator of wider transmission in the community since the number of COVID-19 positive virus specimens undergoing genomic sequence testing is done as sentinel monitoring rather than all positive specimens being tested.”

