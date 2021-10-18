Advertisement

Warm Again Today, then Colder and Windy Tuesday with some Rain & Snow

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another beautiful day is expected today with sunshine and well above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s this afternoon.

A strong upper level low will move east into the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. While this system won’t be as strong as last week’s storm, there will be a good chance of rain and snow, along with gusty winds. The best chance of accumulating snow will be in Wyoming and the Black Hills, but some wet snow could fall in Rapid City late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week and weekend will be dry with moderating temperatures.

