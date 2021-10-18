South Dakota loses another 13 residents to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are 354 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 150,350. The current number of active cases is 5,819.

193 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost another 13 people to COVID bringing the State’s total number of deaths to 2202.

Pennington County has 72 new cases, Meade County has 15 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 10 new cases, Lawrence County has 9 new cases, Butte County has 7 new cases, Todd County has 6 new cases, Custer County has 4 new cases, Fall River has 3 new cases, Bennett and Perkins counties each have 2 new cases, and Haakon, Harding, and Ziebach counties have 1 new case each.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 65.95% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 56.98% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

