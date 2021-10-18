Advertisement

RC Central Volleyball showing improvement

Facing Huron, Mitchell this week
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central volleyball team haven’t collected many wins this season, but their coach and players say they’ve taken many steps to get better after a dismal 2020 campaign. Ben Burns spoke with Head Coach Jayna Morrill and senior Matayah Yellow Mule on what’s been working for the Cobblers and what they can do to earn more wins.

