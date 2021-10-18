Advertisement

The Deadwood Red Dirt Music Festival is back and coming to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Stage

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Oct. 18, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood Red Dirt Music Festival is coming back with its organizers two incredible days of one of the biggest music festivals in the upper mid-west. and event organizers are eager to bring back two incredible days of music on the This year’s event will be on the Deadwood Mountain Grand stage, scheduled for January 14 and 15. Featured performances will include Pecos & the Rooftops, Wade Bowen and Stoney Larue on Friday night, and Tyler Halverson, the Scooter Brown Band and Ian Munsick on Saturday.

Tickets go on sale for Deadwood Mountain Grand Reward Members on October, 19, at 10 a.m. Regular concert goers can purchase their tickets beginning October 22. Tickets will be available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Spotlight Store – or at ticketmaster.com. Both hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND. Please be aware of third party ticket brokers as Ticketmaster is the only official ticket outlet for Deadwood Mountain Grand.

For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-1188. To open your free Grand Rewards Center membership and enjoy the benefits of purchasing advance tickets ahead of the general public, bring a photo ID to the Grand Rewards Center counter, located in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort Casino.

