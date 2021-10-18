Curtain to rise on Black Hills Symphony Orchestra 2021-22 season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -We’re Back in Black(tie) is the first event to open the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra’s (BHSO) current year concert series. Bruce Knowles, Artistic Director and Conductor, has much anticipated this event.

Knowles said “Our featured Guest Artist — Youngjoo Yang, 2021 BHSO Young Artist Competition Winner, will be in attendance given she was not able to perform last year.”

This year’s season will start October 23, 2021 at 7:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center Historic Theatre. A program is attached for reference.

Program:

Prelude to Die Meistersinger – Richard Wagner (1813-1883)

Composed -- 1862, Premiered – 1868

Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 -- Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Composed – 1901-1902, Premiered – 1904

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A Minor, Op. 53, Mvmt. 1- Allegro ma non troppo – Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Composed – 1878, Premiered – 1883

Violin -- Youngjoo Yang

“Nimrod” - (Variation IX Adagio) from Variations on an Original Theme, Op 36, “The Enigma Variations” Edward Elgar (1857 – 1934)

Composed – 1898-1899, Premiered 1899

Intermission

Symphony No. 8 in G Major Op. 88 - Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Composed – 1889, Premiered – 1890

I. Allegro con brio

II. Adagio

III. Allegretto grazioso

IV. Allegro ma non troppo

