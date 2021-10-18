Pennington County crash leaves two dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two people died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Rapid City.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2018 Kia Niro stopped at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79. The Kia then proceeded into the intersection colliding with a 2012 GMC Yukon, which was southbound on Highway 79.

Both front-seat occupants in the Kia – a 31-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old female - were pronounced dead at the scene. A five-year-old in the backseat sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted Rapid City’s hospital. The two adults were wearing seat belts. Whether or not the 5-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt is still under investigation.

The driver of Yukon, a 16-year-old female, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. In the car was a 14-year-old who did not sustain any injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

