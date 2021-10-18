Child Support Commission to hold Rapid City meeting, hearing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Changes to South Dakota’s child support guidelines have been the focus of two public hearings in Pierre and Sioux Falls. The final public hearing to gather input on these changes will happen Wednesday, October 27, in Rapid City.

According to South Dakota’s Department of Social Services, the Commission is comprised of representatives of custodial and non-custodial parents, family law attorneys, the judiciary, the legislature, and the DSS. It’s possible that the commission may recommend changes which will reflect adjustments in the costs of raising children and other related issues.

An afternoon meeting of the Commission, administered by DSS, will be from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by an evening public hearing from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lecture Hall Room 112, at Black Hills State University, Rapid City, 4300 Cheyenne Boulevard.

Discussions during the public hearing will be limited to potential changes to the child support guidelines and statutes. The hearing is not intended to address individual child support cases, parenting time, or custody concerns.

Options to present public testimony include:

Written comments mailed to the Department of Social Services, Attn: Child Support Commission, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2291. Comments must be received by Monday, November 1, 2021;

Email comments to DCS@state.sd.us . Comments must be received by Monday, November 1, 2021;

Appear in person; or

Testify remotely.

Individuals wishing to testify remotely during the Rapid City public hearing must register at https://dss.sd.gov/docs/childsupport/commissionpublictestimony.pdf by Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The final Commission meeting will be held November 18 in Pierre during which time they will review public comments received and discuss recommendations for potential changes to the guidelines and begin discussing the development of the Commission’s report. That meeting is open to the public but not a public hearing. Details regarding meetings and hearings may be found by searching for Child Support Commission at boardsandcommissions.sd.gov.

The Commission will submit its report and recommendations to Governor Kristi Noem and the legislature by December 31, 2021, to be considered during the 2022 legislative session.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.