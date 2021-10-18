Advertisement

Another Round of Snow Tomorrow

Heaviest will be in the hills
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain will move into northeast Wyoming overnight tonight and then into western South Dakota by the morning hours tomorrow. The rain will transition to snow in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming by the evening hours. Rapid City won’t see snow until around sunset tomorrow. Total accumulation will be around 3-7 inches in the hills, with only about an inch of snow expected in Rapid City. Locations in our southeastern viewing could also see their first snowfall of the year. Temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday will be much cooler than the last two days with highs mostly in the 40s across our viewing area. Conditions throughout the rest of the week will be mostly dry with highs mostly in the 50s.

