EchoWorks awarded 2021 Sustainability Award

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - EchoWorks, a member of Black Hills Works employing people with disabilities and providing electronic recycling services to the Black Hills area, has received a 2021 Sustainability Award from the Rapid City Sustainability Committee.

The newly founded organization started in January of last year and has already collected more than 50,000 pounds of electronics. EchoWorks collects electronics to correctly recycle those materials and avoid toxic substances in Rapid City’s landfills.

Up to 70% of heavy metals in landfills come from discarded electronics.

It has partnered with 14 businesses that rely on EchoWorks for their recycling of e-waste. EchoWorks has also collaborated with Western Dakota Tech to provide those students with valuable experiences and knowledge.

”My environmental engineering students are really lucky in that they get to learn the skills that they need to learn in order to be successful, but they can do that while also making an impact on their community,” said Kelsey Murray, program director for the environmental engineering program at Western Dakota Tech.

