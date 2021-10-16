Warmer and Continued Dry as we Close the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dry and mild weather will continue through Monday as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves over the area. Temperatures will warm into the 70s the next couple of days, except areas with deep snow cover - those places will likely top out in the 60s.

A vigorous upper level low will move across the northern plains Tuesday and Tuesday night. This system isn’t nearly as strong as our last storm system, but it produce rain, with some snow in the higher elevations of the Black Hills and Wyoming. The exact track and strength of this storm system as it moves into our area is still up in the air a bit, but do plan on a blustery, wet and cool Tuesday.

Wednesday will be windy and cool, then a sensational sunny and mild weather pattern returns Thursday and holds until the the following week.

