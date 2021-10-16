Advertisement

Nick Tilsen’s attorneys continue battle with Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office

In order to continue his fight to remove arrest charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses examples of letters, emails, text messages, and even one of our own stories, to back up their arguments that Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo acted unlawfully throughout this battle.
In order to continue his fight to remove arrest charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses...
In order to continue his fight to remove arrest charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses examples of letters, emails, text messages, and even one of our own stories, to back up their arguments that Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo acted unlawfully throughout this battle.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - New documents have been filed in the ongoing battle between NDN Collective’s CEO and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office.

Since his arrest in July of 2020, Nick Tilsen has fought against the state attorney’s office to drop the charges he received during a protest in Keystone.

After months of back and forth, Tilsen’s attorneys filed a new petition on October 13, claiming the state’s attorney denied Tilsen his right to free speech and a speedy trial.

In order to continue his fight to remove the charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses examples of letters, emails, text messages, and even one of our own stories, to back up their arguments that Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo acted unlawfully throughout this battle.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area by Rapid Creek the man was found dead.
Homeless man and Hope Center guest found dead by Rapid Creek, homeless speculate he froze to death
Name released of individual who died last week in Lawrence County crash
Single-vehicle crash near Custer leaves one dead
Here are your COVID numbers in South Dakota for Thursday
Andy Sokol and his friend came across a 12-foot gator in the Perdido River.
Pair of Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator after years of waiting

Latest News

Kroetch Family
Rapid City family thanks first responders after near fatal car accident
Rodney Bode art show opens at Gallery Six13
Nisland man’s artwork discovered, hits the gallery
Residents will need to dial 605, the state’s three-digit area code, before making any local...
South Dakota preparing for a 10-digit dialing system for local calls
The Forest Plan is the primary guide for forest officials to manage the land.
Forest Plan for the Black Hills National Forest is being revised