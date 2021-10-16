Keeping veterans healthy, Rapid City VA Clinic strives to administer 300 flu shots on ‘Blitz Days’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City VA held the first of two flu shot blitz days Saturday, where their goal is to administer as many flu shots as possible to keep Veterans safe and healthy.

Last year when they held the blitz days they were giving out upwards to 400 doses. However, they found out in order to not overwhelm the parking lot, 300 is a better number to strive for.

They’ve got plenty of doses, but haven’t been giving out as many as they’d like to. They’re trying to get the word out and are calling all Veterans to schedule an appointment with their primary care physician or call the clinic directly, as walk ins are currently not allowed due to COVID-19 protocol.

One Hill City Veteran, Woodie Cochran, is happy to see Veterans getting taken care of.

”Went in and got my flu shot, man. Took me about five seconds, in and out. It’s great, everybody ought’ to get one. Who wants to get the flu after all that has gone on? I’ve been tied down for two years in my little cabin in Hill City, now I’m out and about. I definitely don’t want to get sick from the flu. I appreciate everybody taking care of us veterans, though,” says Cochran, “I really do appreciate it.”

Shots are available at the clinic off of 5th Street Mondays, Tuesdays and Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. The next blitz day is Saturday, October 30 from 8:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

