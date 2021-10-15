Sunny and warm for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warmer air is on the way for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for locations who aren’t covered in a blanket of snow. For those who have plenty of snow on the ground, high temperatures will likely be in the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies will dominate all weekend long and that will help melt away some of the snow.

The nice weather will continue into Monday, where highs will be in the 60s and 70s for many. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but a storm system out west will be moving our way and bring us some rain and snow showers late Monday night, through the day Tuesday, and start to move out of the area by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s for much of the area. Many spots will see showers, but those in the Black Hills could see some more snow. No need to worry though, This storm system is nowhere near as strong as the one that moved through a few days ago.

Cooler weather lingers on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and scattered clouds. A few rain/snow showers could linger for the first half of Wednesday before exiting the region. Sunshine is back Thursday with highs in the 50s, then Friday and the following weekend will see those 60s back in the forecast.

