Single-vehicle crash near Custer leaves one dead

(WYFF)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning just east of Custer.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

The driver, a 45-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of his family members.

We will update this story as further information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

