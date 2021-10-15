Advertisement

Night of Service benefits non-profits

helpline center
(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Volunteers from across the community came together to help numerous agencies at the annual Night of Service in Rapid City.

20 volunteers met at the Helpline Center to put together food packs for Meals on Wheels but not for the clients themselves but for their pets. They also wrote letters of support for new parents and put together play doh’ kits for kids in need.

The projects were simple and yet helped bring the community together.

“It is a theme I’m seeing in the projects. Words of encouragement, and more important than ever. These are projects you can do on your own and learn ideas,” Aubrey Nordine, says

to volunteer with helpline center

