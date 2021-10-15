Advertisement

Health Watch: Autism

HealthWatch
HealthWatch
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:34 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Autism is a disorder of the development of language and social skills. It is often noticed in the first couple years of life, but sometimes the diagnosis is delayed due to general misunderstanding about the diagnosis and lack of available resources to help make the diagnosis. it is a spectrum disorder that runs the gamut from a completely nonverbal person who has very limited potential for communication skills, to a very high achieving, intelligent person who may have a difficult time making small talk. Early diagnosis is important, so early suspicion is important. Often your pediatrician will be asking you around your child’s first or second birthday about their interaction with you, making eye contact or not, seeks your approval or not. These could be some red flags if your child doesn’t do those things. Some of the higher functioning individuals breeze by some of those milestones but have a hard time with other social interactions as they get older in school. Have some odd behavior, strange things they obsess about, if you have these concerns be sure to talk to your pediatrician about your child. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH Peds with your HealthWatch.

