Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - In honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from midnight on Friday, until sundown on Saturday. Noem’s order is in accordance with a presidential proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, which can be found here.
