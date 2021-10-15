United Way reminds child care providers of grants to cover their COVID-19 expenses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) According to City officials, local child care providers are eligible for reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses.

United Way of the Black Hills has funding available for providers serving children ages infant to 12.

This funding is made available to the City of Rapid City through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The UWBH-Child Care CDBG Grant funds can be used to reimburse costs related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, personal protective equipment; cleaning supplies; increased staffing, food and travel costs and other increased or additional costs.

Eligible expenses for reimbursement date from October 1, 2020 to the present time. Providers can submit a letter of intent to https://agency.e-cimpact.com/login.aspx?org=44150U .

Child care providers are required to provide documentation and certification of specific information as part of the process. For more information, contact Jamie Toennies at jamie@unitedwayblackhills.org .

-30-

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.