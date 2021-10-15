Advertisement

Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The area by Rapid Creek the man was found dead.
Homeless man and Hope Center guest found dead by Rapid Creek, homeless speculate he froze to death
Name released of individual who died last week in Lawrence County crash
Here are your COVID numbers in South Dakota for Thursday
Andy Sokol and his friend came across a 12-foot gator in the Perdido River.
Pair of Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator after years of waiting
SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace
SAP® SuccessFactors® Opportunity Marketplace Drives Internal Mobility and Upskilling to Help Organizations Future-Proof Their Business

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot
Single-vehicle crash near Custer leaves one dead
Vikings game to air on KEVN this Sunday
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre